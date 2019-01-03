Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.7% China Everbright Intl. 6.5% National Grid 5.7% Pennon Group 5.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.5% Enbridge 4.4% OPG Power Ventures 4.0% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.0% China Longyuan Power Group 3.9% Atlantica Yield 3.8% Clearway Energy A & C Class 3.4% EcoRodovias 3.0% Metro Pacific Investments 2.9% Greencoat UK Wind 2.8% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.6% SSE PLC 2.5% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5% Pattern Energy Group 2.4% DP World 2.3% Drax Group 2.1%



At close of business on 31 December 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £48.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 8.5% Multi Utilities 16.9% Ports 2.3% Renewable Energy 29.5% Telecoms infrastructure 2.9% Water & Waste 21.5% Toll roads 4.1% Gas 10.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.0% 100.0%