sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2019 | 16:58
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 3

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)6.7%
China Everbright Intl.6.5%
National Grid5.7%
Pennon Group5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.5%
Enbridge4.4%
OPG Power Ventures4.0%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.0%
China Longyuan Power Group3.9%
Atlantica Yield3.8%
Clearway Energy A & C Class3.4%
EcoRodovias3.0%
Metro Pacific Investments2.9%
Greencoat UK Wind2.8%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.6%
SSE PLC2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.5%
Pattern Energy Group2.4%
DP World2.3%
Drax Group2.1%


At close of business on 31 December 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £48.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity8.5%
Multi Utilities16.9%
Ports2.3%
Renewable Energy29.5%
Telecoms infrastructure2.9%
Water & Waste21.5%
Toll roads4.1%
Gas10.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets4.0%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America22.7%
China20.4%
Latin America11.9%
United Kingdom14.1%
Global11.2%
India4.1%
Europe (excluding UK)2.3%
Asia (excluding China)7.0%
Middle East2.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets4.0%
100.0%

© 2019 PR Newswire