GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering, today announced that Charis Christopoulos, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming "Is Your Smart Home Ready to Shop?" High Tech Retailing Summit at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will participate in a fireside chat with Head of Retailing for Euromonitor, Michelle Grant, discussing how in the new world of IoT, your connected appliances can keep track of and re-order while you sleep, eat, work or play. They will also look at how the introduction of 5G brings new experiences barely fathomed, and at what lies ahead as these powerful technologies take hold.

The High Tech Retailing Summit brings together retail and technology leaders, creating a forum to discuss, debate and discover, how new technologies are changing the way we shop, live, and work. It also explores how big data, IoT, new payments, AR and VR, and innovative omni-channel experiences are transforming the face of retail.

When: January 9, 2019 "Is Your Smart Home Ready to Shop?" 3:55 4:10 P.M. PT Where: CES 2019 Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) North Hall, N253 Las Vegas, Nevada Registration: For more details on the conference and for registration information, please visit:

https://www.ces.tech/conference/HighTech-Retailing.aspx.

