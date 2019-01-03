Norman Logistics Predicts Qualitative Education and Digitalization of Manufacturing Will Increase the Export Capacity of Poland

RIGA, Latvia, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The hot topic on a global scale is the transformation of the European Union (EU) into a single digital market characterized by autonomous transport, high level of robotization, artificial intelligence, machine learning, biotechnologies and genomics. Is Poland ready for the changes that will be brought by greater involvement of artificial intelligence and automation of works?

In the annual European Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI ) evaluation, several countries have better results than Poland. It has remained in 24th place and in the classifier it is among such countries as Italy and Hungary, but overall, Poland's progress on digital development is similar to that of the European Union as a whole.

Poland has showed improvements regarding the issues of "Compatibility," which is an essential aspect in order that plans of a single digital market could be implemented and Poland could successfully integrate into such a market - it made the most progress on mobile broadband take-up, achieving better results than the EU average.

Poland has managed also slightly to improve the indicators of "Human Capital" in comparison to previous years - the total number of the Internet users has increased, as has the number of people who have digital basic skills and the overall interest of young people towards the acquisition of the sciences at higher education institutions.

Rolands Petersons (Petersons), the Member of the Board of Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o: "4.0 industrial revolution will not take people in Poland by surprise, irrespective of the present DESI evaluation. This country has a serious approach to education; it is able not only to identify the problematic areas, but it can also develop action plans and find solutions. For example, the digitalization of manufacturing in the beginning could be facilitated by the transition to the 4.0 of the most export-rich companies in Poland with high growth potential, such as furniture, food, chemicals. technologies. The cooperation at the national level with the foreign conglomerates that already have automated plants in the territories of Poland and foreign countries is one more way to facilitate the digital development of Poland in the manufacturing sector."

