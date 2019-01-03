

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a video message posted on Twitter Thursday, the four-time Grammy award winner told fans that rumors of her death have been greatly exaggerated.



The clarification comes four months after Olivia revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time in three decades.



Olivia, who is also an entrepreneur and activist, told the world that she is healthy in the wake of recent US and Australian media reports speculating that her end is nearing.



But in the 27-second video, the septuagenarian looks alive and kicking.



She assured fans that she is 'doing great'.



'Happy New Year! Here's to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia,' she tweeted.



Didi Conn, who played along with Olivia in the hit musical film Grease, said, 'She's laying a little low. But... she's full of life'.



'She's well. When she took some time off she said: 'I'm going to be back in six months.' It wasn't even six months. It was four-and-a-half months,' Conn told ITV's Lorraine show.



The legendary musician's upcoming memoir will be released in March. In the book titled 'Don't Stop Believin', Olivia Newton-John reveals her life story-from her unforgettable rise to fame in the classic musical Grease to her passionate advocacy for health and wellness in light of her battles with cancer.



In a music career spread over more than half-a-century, Olivia has amassed five No. 1 and ten other top ten Billboard Hot 100 singles, and two No. 1 Billboard 200 solo albums.



