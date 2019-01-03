Société Générale: Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Paris La Défense, 3 January 2019

Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2018:

·130,000 shares

·1,257,429.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2018, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

·234,000 shares

·42,709,482.00 €

It is reminded that as of 19 December 2018, the resources under the liquidity agreement were revised down to 5,000,000.00 €.

Attachment