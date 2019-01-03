WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2018 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract the means were the following:

7,074 Wavestone shares

€ 94,000 (addition of € 187,415 on 04/13/07 and of € 100,000 on 09/12/12)

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

