

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session in the red. Global growth concerns weighed on investor sentiment after U.S. company Apple lowered its first quarter revenue forecast. The lower guidance was attributed to a significantly greater than expected impact from economic weakness in some emerging markets.



Disappointing U.S. manufacturing data also contributed to the negative mood among investors. Traders are looking ahead to the release of the all important U.S. jobs report on Friday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.96 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.27 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.62 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.55 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.66 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.62 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.44 percent.



Chipmakers were under heavy pressure following the warning from Apple. AMS plunged 23.17 percent in Zurich, STMicroelectronics sank 11.61percent in Paris and Dialog Semiconductor tumbled 9.70 percent in Frankfurt.



In Paris, drug giant Sanofi slid 0.98 percent after it decided not to extend its collaboration with MyoKardia beyond the initial research term, which ended on December 31, 2018.



In London, fashion retailer Next jumped 4.26 percent. The company cut its full year profit guidance, but posted strong sales in the three weeks prior to Christmas.



Acacia Mining shares advanced 3.94 percent. The new Barrick Gold Corp is considering options for its stake in the company including possible sale, CEO Mark Bristow reportedly said.



Ryanair Holdings lost 1.66 percent after its passenger traffic increased 12 percent in December from a year ago.



Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group fell 2.32 percent. The company has extended the maturity of its senior credit facility to December 2023 and increased it to $4.1 billion.



British construction sector growth was the weakest in three months in December amid a slower rise in commercial work, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 52.8 from 53.4 in November. The latest reading was in line with economists' expectations.



Partly reflecting favorable weather, payroll processor ADP released a report on Thursday showing much stronger than expected U.S. private sector job growth in the month of December. ADP said private sector employment surged up by 271,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 157,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected an increase of about 178,000 jobs compared to the addition of 179,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a bigger than expected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 29th. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 231,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 221,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Indicating a notable slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of December, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Thursday showing a much bigger than expected drop by its index of activity in the manufacturing sector.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index tumbled to 54.1 in December after rising to 59.3 in November, slumping its lowest level since hitting 53.4 in November of 2016. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a more modest drop to a reading of 57.9.



