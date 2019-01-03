sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, January 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:03 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):220,619
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.4075

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,928,407 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,928,407 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
14822.4516:27:01London Stock Exchange
700022.4516:27:01London Stock Exchange
617222.4016:26:13London Stock Exchange
726422.4016:22:54London Stock Exchange
676422.4016:17:58London Stock Exchange
1168322.4516:13:08London Stock Exchange
294922.4516:13:08London Stock Exchange
148022.3516:00:58London Stock Exchange
573022.4015:51:03London Stock Exchange
572922.4015:51:03London Stock Exchange
575122.4015:51:03London Stock Exchange
277822.4015:05:12London Stock Exchange
300022.4014:58:59London Stock Exchange
11422.4014:58:59London Stock Exchange
616622.4014:49:47London Stock Exchange
569322.4014:41:25London Stock Exchange
572022.4014:35:01London Stock Exchange
569622.4014:28:48London Stock Exchange
315622.4014:19:20London Stock Exchange
278922.4014:19:18London Stock Exchange
326722.4014:13:18London Stock Exchange
248122.4014:13:17London Stock Exchange
626822.4014:02:43London Stock Exchange
626922.4013:53:23London Stock Exchange
627722.4013:44:38London Stock Exchange
671622.4013:33:24London Stock Exchange
337922.4013:20:41London Stock Exchange
247722.4013:20:39London Stock Exchange
640522.4013:12:43London Stock Exchange
332122.4013:09:57London Stock Exchange
248622.4013:09:53London Stock Exchange
636622.4012:45:09London Stock Exchange
578622.4512:29:45London Stock Exchange
581622.4012:16:22London Stock Exchange
575622.4011:58:46London Stock Exchange
577922.4011:39:03London Stock Exchange
579422.4011:20:06London Stock Exchange
683122.4011:03:12London Stock Exchange
703122.4011:00:17London Stock Exchange
623922.4010:57:53London Stock Exchange
468622.4510:57:49London Stock Exchange
233322.4510:57:42London Stock Exchange
1153022.4010:50:00London Stock Exchange
154422.4010:49:59London Stock Exchange

-ends-


