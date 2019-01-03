

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) have shown a notable move to the downside during the trading session on Thursday, with the health insurer sliding by 3.3 percent.



The drop by Humana comes after the company said in an SEC filing that its management expects to reaffirm its full-year adjusted earnings guidance of $14.40 per share at upcoming meetings with investors and analysts.



Humana's full-year earnings forecast is slightly below the consensus analyst estimate for adjusted earnings of $14.43 per share.



The company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full-year financial results on February 6th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX