Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2019) - Pacific Software, Inc. (OTC Pink: PFSF) ("Pacific Software" or "the Company"), an emerging development technology corporation positioned for investments, mergers and acquisitions of software technologies and platforms, today announces that its BOAPIN e-commerce trade platform will be ready to register new buyers and sellers within the first quarter of 2019.

BOAPIN (www.boapin.com) facilitates cross-border commodities trading for sectors highly reliant on supply chain transparency, accountability and efficiency. The platform's capabilities will enable buyers and sellers to achieve economies of scale and tap into opportunities and functionalities not readily available with current supply chain solutions. BOAPIN's features include multi-lingual communication, product certification, marketing, logistics, commodities search/match interface, trade finance and customs clearance, and cross-border payment solutions.

"As global economies explore strategies to improve cross-border data infrastructure, Pacific Software is creating smart contract technology that integrates important functionalities for seamless global supply chain management," said Pacific Software CEO and Chairman Harrysen Mittler.

Relative to China's digital Silk Road designed to create "a community of common destiny in cyberspace," Pacific Software's goal is to create its own digital silk road to facilitate trade between China and Brazil, with future plans to expand to all of Latin America and then globally.

About Pacific Software

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTC Pink: PFSF) is an emerging development technology corporation positioned for investments, mergers and acquisitions of software technologies and platforms. The Company is uniquely positioned to deliver B2B and B2C e-commerce blockchain solutions by utilizing IBM's Hyperledger Blockchain "Backend as a Service" (BaaS) Infrastructure. Its platform will improve product traceability and will digitalize the trade process, including product certification, marketing, logistics, trade finance, cross border payment solutions and customs clearance through smart contract technology for global supply chain management.

Forward Looking Statements

