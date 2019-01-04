

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines said that its Founder and Chairman Emeritus Herbert Kelleher passed away today at the age of 87.



Southwest Airlines, 'Herb was a pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator. His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies. Herb's passion, zest for life, and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines.'



Southwest said, 'The entire Southwest Family extends our deepest sympathies to Herb's wife, Joan, and his entire family.'



