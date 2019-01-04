

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co.'s (GM) self-driving car unit, Cruise Automation, and DoorDash Inc. plan to provide food deliveries through autonomous vehicles.



'Starting in March 2019, DoorDash and Cruise will test the first food deliveries using autonomous vehicles in San Francisco,' DoorDash said.



DoorDash said it is kicking off its pilot in San Francisco, a complex and intricate city where Cruise has been testing vehicles for the past three years. To begin, DoorDash has built a runner system to move orders from the merchant to the autonomous vehicle. Then, the customer will be notified when the autonomous vehicle is approaching the customer address.



