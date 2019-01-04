

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) said that its board elected Brian Chambers, 52, current President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Mike Thaman as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2019.



Thaman, who has served as Chairman since 2002 and as CEO since 2007, announced his retirement as Chief Executive Officer and will remain with the company in the role of Executive Chairman.



Mr. Chambers, who was promoted to President and COO in August 2018, will retain the title of President as he assumes the CEO role. Previously, he served as President of the Roofing business since 2014. Overall, he has 15 years of management experience with Owens Corning in a variety of positions, including roles with the company's Composites and Building Materials businesses. He also spent over three years as the President of Saint-Gobain's Distribution business in North America following Owens Corning's divestiture of the business in which he served as President.



