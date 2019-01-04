Rentschler Biopharma SE: Rentschler Biopharma Completes Acquisition of U.S. Manufacturing Site

Company's first foothold in the U.S.

LAUPHEIM, GERMANY and MILFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced today that the Company has completed the acquisition of a manufacturing facility from an affiliate of Shire plc. The 93,000 square foot site is located near Boston in Milford, MA, USA. Under the terms of the agreement, Rentschler Biopharma will continue to manufacture for Shire at the site.

In addition, Rentschler Biopharma plans to further grow the development and manufacturing site to be leveraged as a CDMO for the development and manufacturing of complex biopharmaceuticals. About 70 employees currently work at the Milford site, all of whom have been offered continued employment at the site. The site will be Rentschler Biopharma's first facility outside of Germany and a key part of the Company's plans for future global growth. The purchase provides both expanded capacity and more flexibility to service its clients' needs.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said: "The acquisition of this modern facility fits perfectly with our strategy to further strengthen and secure our world-class CDMO position in a growing and changing market. The U.S. is a key market for Rentschler Biopharma, and this site gives us a firm foothold in this important area of growth, enabling us to better meet our clients' needs."

Dr. Ralf Otto, COO of Rentschler Biopharma, added: "We will continue to make investments in our business to ensure we have the advanced technologies to remain an innovation leader in the field and the capacity to remain competitive and grow with our clients. This includes future plans to qualify the Milford site as a multi-product manufacturing facility."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

