TOKYO, Jan 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that it received a "Nikkei Business Daily Awards for Superiority" for its Etak Antimicrobial Spray Alpha, which contains long-acting antimicrobial agent Etak, at the 2018 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards sponsored by Nikkei Inc.Since 1982, the Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards are awarded every year to superior new products and services, and this marks the 37th iteration of the awards. Without accepting applications for nomination, award recipients are selected from among the approximately 20,000 new products and services reported in The Nikkei, The Nikkei Business Daily, The Nikkei Marketing Journal, The Nikkei Veritas, Nikkei.com (the Nikkei's electronic edition) and the Nikkei Asian Review. For screening, products and services are comprehensively assessed across six aspects:1) Excellence in technology development2) Cost-effectiveness3) Contribution to business performance4) Growth potential5) Uniqueness6) Commercial impact and social impact.Etak Antimicrobial Spray Alpha was selected for offering the concept of "long-acting antimicrobial action" in the anti-virus/bacteria product market and for developing a new customer segment in consideration of ease-of-use for child-raising families due to being non-alcohol, as well as for cost-performance by providing an antimicrobial effect that lasts for one week and with 250 ml can be used for approximately 800 pushes.Etak Antimicrobial Spray Alpha was born from a previously unheard of concept of keeping viruses and bacteria at bay with an antimicrobial barrier. The product is a spray that contains Etak, a patented long-acting antimicrobial agent developed by Professor Hiroki Nikawa of the Department of Oral Biology and Engineering at Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences. Not only is it possible to eliminate viruses and bacteria by simply spraying the product, the antimicrobial component is bound to the spray area, providing an antimicrobial effect that lasts for one week even after drying.Spraying Etak Antimicrobial Spray Alpha beforehand creates an antimicrobial barrier on various objects in the surrounding environment which keeps away viruses and bacteria. Spraying coats, gloves and bags before going out will repel viruses and bacteria, and also helps prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria indoors via hands and objects. A single bottle of Etak Antimicrobial Spray Alpha can be used in a variety of lifestyle scenes including on door knobs, tables, bedding, kitchen items such as counters, chopping boards and knives, as well as in bathrooms and toilets. In addition, the product is scentless and contains no alcohol, making it also ideal for children's items such as toys, as well as nursing care items.Together with providing Etak Antimicrobial Spray Alpha to contribute to consumers who wish to keep viruses and bacteria at bay, Eisai remains committed to ensuring the delivery of products that satisfy the diversified needs of consumers and to further increasing the benefits provided to them.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Oncology and Neurology.As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.