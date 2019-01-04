

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) announced that it sold considerably more than 500,000 trucks of its Mercedes-Benz, FUSO, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses and BharatBenz brands in 2018 compared to 470,700 vehicles last year.



In the January-November period, Daimler Group's trucks division sales rose 11% to 466,900 units from 422,500 units prior year. The company reported double-digit growth in North America, Asia and Latin America.



Daimler said sales in the Nafta region increased by 15% to 172,700 units in the first eleven months of 2018, while in Asia they rose 12% to 147,900 units.



In Latin America, Daimler Trucks significantly increased its unit sales in the first eleven months by 26 percent to approximately 34,400 trucks.



'In 2019, we will continue pursuing the goal of making our customers - and ultimately society as well - more successful every day with innovative transport solutions. This also includes the technological transformation of our industry, which we are resolutely pushing forward with automated, electric and connected trucks', said Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Trucks & Buses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX