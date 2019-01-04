DEWA signs MoU with TUV Rheinland to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in the development of energy sector

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TUV Rheinland AG company, a leading provider of technical, consultation services, and quality assurance in the energy sector. The MoU aims to establish a framework that will enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange between both parties, to achieve shared objectives in various areas like energy, training, research and development (R&D), regulations, environmental protection and business support. This is part of DEWA's efforts to explore and shape the future of the world's energy sector, and in line with its vision to become a sustainable innovative Leading Utility.

The MoU was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA; and Dr. Michael FUbi, Chairman of the Executive Board of Management of TUV Rheinland AG. Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will exchange knowledge, expertise and cooperation to ensure best practices and continuous improvement of operational processes in various areas of shared interests, such as solar energy, energy storage systems, smart and digital networks, home automation, Internet of Things, wind energy, cyber security, oil & gas, regulations, training, development of new standards in preparation for the issuance of local legislation for networks and systems, solar systems, electric cars, environmental protection and measuring the environmental impact, and other related areas.

"We are striving to implement the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to be Number 1 in all fields and for the UAE to be a role model in development, based on the happiness and wellbeing of communities and the safety of the environment. The aim of this MoU is to have an insight into the future and adopt innovation to enhance sustainable development in all vital sectors. This will support the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, and the UAE Vision 2021 for our country to be amongst the best countries in the world," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA's continuous development efforts have culminated in winning more than 190 prestigious local and international awards in the past four years, including the most prestigious award in the Excellence Model of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). "DEWA has launched Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. DEWA is leading the global transformation efforts for utilities around the world and is redefining the concept of utilities to create a new digital future for Dubai. DEWA will disrupt the entire business of public utilities by becoming the world's first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage," said Al Tayer.

"We are delighted to extend our cooperation with DEWA, one of the world's leading service providers, through this MoU that will allow us to exchange expertise and knowledge and achieve our shared goals in many areas within the energy sector. Through this collaboration, we will provide our expertise in consultancy, training, testing, certification and standards to contribute to the promotion of energy sector in Dubai, along with the provision of integrated and sustainable services of the highest international standards," said Michael FUbi, Chairman of the Executive Board of Management of TUV Rheinland AG.