

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) sold a total of 354,064 cars in the US in 2018, up 4.2 percent over last year, boosted by popular SUVs Tiguan and Atlas.



The company noted that it has increased its US sales in 2018 for the second year in a row, after sales plummeted following the dieselgate scandal, where a US investigation uncovered massive fraud in its diesel emissions reporting.



In December, Volkswagen of America reported sales growth of 5.8 percent to 32,047 vehicles. SUV sales totalled 15,317 units in December, up 4.8%.



German auto giant BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported BMW brand sales of 311,014, up 1.7 percent from 305,685 sold in 2017.



For December, sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.3 percent to 34,357 versus 34,253 vehicles sold in December 2017. BMW brand sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles up 2 percent to 2,774. The company reported MINI USA sales of 2,797 vehicles in December, down 39.3 percent.



BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales down 14.9 percent to 9,858 vehicles, while total BMW Pre-Owned sales decreased 0.7 percent to 21,388 vehicles in December.



