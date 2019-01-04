Clear Leisure Plc - Reschedule of Loans' Maturity Date

4 January 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Reschedule of Loans' Maturity Date

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that Eufingest SA has agreed to extend repayment of the following loans from 31 December 2018 to 31 March 2019 (or such earlier date as may be agreed with the Company):

€50,000 (as announced on 7 December 2017) and €250,000 (as announced on 2 January 2018), each with original maturity to 31 March 2018, subsequently extended to 31 December 2018 (as announced on 28 September 2018); and

€200,000 as announced on 3 October 2018.

(together the "Loans")

All other terms and conditions of the Loans remain unchanged.

Eufingest is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The extension of the Loans maturity is therefore a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Clear Leisure, having consulted with its nominated adviser, consider that the transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

-ends-

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of

companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The

focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets,

through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial

debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to

technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI

sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk