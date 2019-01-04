Sport Capital Group Plc - Issue of Equity Securities; Notifiable Interests

Sport Capital Group plc (formerly Pelican House Mining plc

(the "Company" or "Sport Capital");

Issue of Equity Securities to Eight Capital Partners plc and Others; Directors' and Other Interests in Voting Rights

Allotments of Equity Securities and Securities Convertible into Voting Rights

Sport Capital announces that it has today allotted 13,333,333 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Shares") at a price of 0.45 pence per Share (the "Placing Shares") and has issued a like number of warrants under the terms of a placing announced on 6thDecember 2018, which yesterday (2ndJanuary 2019) became unconditional, to NEX Exchange-quoted investment company Eight Capital Partners plc.

Additionally, 6,444,445 Shares have been allotted in settlement or part-settlement of financial advisory fees due to certain parties. Following the allotment of the aggregate amount of 19,777,778 Shares, the Company's issued Share capital shall be £117,767.28 or 117,767,278 Shares (taking into account the issue of the Placing Shares only, this had been stated on 2ndJanuary 2019 to be £111,322.83 or 111,322,833 Shares).

Application has been made to NEX Exchange to admit to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market the 19,777,778 Shares today allotted, effective on or shortly following Monday, 7thJanuary 2019.

The Company has today also issued in lieu of fees and expenses to Simon Grant-Rennick, a Director of Sport Capital, 15,000,000 warrants to subscribe for a like number of Shares at a price of 0.45 pence per Share for three years from the date of issue.

Notifiable Interests

The Directors are aware of the following changes in notifiable interests in voting rights as these have been enlarged by the Share allotments detailed above:

Eight Capital Partners plc 26,833,333 Shares (unchanged) representing 22.78 per cent of the voting rights (previously 24.10 per cent);

Alpha Corporate Services Limited, a trust advised by Simon Grant-Rennick , 27,000,000 Shares (unchanged) representing 22.93 per cent of the voting rights (previously 24.25 per cent);

, 27,000,000 Shares (unchanged) representing 22.93 per cent of the voting rights (previously 24.25 per cent); Peterhouse Capital Limited 5,555,556 Shares (no previous interest) representing 4.72 per cent of the voting rights (previously, nil).

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman of the Board,

Sport Capital Group plc,

London, 3rdJanuary 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for its content.

