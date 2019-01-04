Taqnia Energy, a subsidiary of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company, has announced the completion of the first 10 MW phase of the Layla Solar Plant. The facility will cover approximately 10% of the power needs of the province of Al-Aflaj.The Layla Solar Plant project represents the first independent solar plant directly connected to the Saudi Arabian national grid for commercial operations. Taqnia energy thus becomes the first Saudi independent power producer (IPP), indicating a significant development in the country's energy policy. With the Saudi government's grandiose solar ...

