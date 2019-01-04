

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.8 percent inflation.



The fall in inflation was driven by a deceleration in the prices of energy, services and tobacco and a more pronounced drop in those of manufactured products, INSEE said. In contrast, food prices accelerated.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI was unchanged from November, when it declined 0.2 percent. Economists had expected the measure to edge up 0.1 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 1.9 percent year-on-year after a 2.2 percent climb in November.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in December following a 0.2 percent fall in November.



Both the monthly and annual changes in the HICP were in line with economists' expectations.



INSEE is set to publish the final results for December CPI and HICP on January 15.



