

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Friday as investors cheered positive data from China's services sector and news that China and the United States would hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8 in a bid to defuse trade tensions.



The partial U.S. government seems to have no implications on the markets yet.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 44 points or 0.95 percent at 4,655 in opening deals after declining 1.7 percent in the previous session.



In stock-specific action, Nicox SA soared 13 percent. The company said that its partner has received approval in Canada of VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution).



In economic releases, France's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.8 percent inflation.



