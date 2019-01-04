Under the new Solar Policy 2018 announced on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh has set a minimum target of 5 GW of newly installed PV power capacity over the next five years.From pv magazine India The Indian state aims to install 18 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2021-22, which would comprise 10% of the country's overall target. In a circular dated January 3, 2019, the main policy objectives include developing solar parks with the necessary utility infrastructure facilities; promoting distributed generation; deploying solar-powered agricultural pump sets; and promoting local manufacturing facilities, ...

