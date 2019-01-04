Millicom International Cellular (Millicom) is changing its stock exchange ticker to TIGO SDB with an effect from the start of trading on January 9, 2019. Name and symbol for warrants with Millicom as underlying instrument will therefore be changed with an effect from the start of trading on January 9, 2019. Please see attached document for instrument identifiers. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704773