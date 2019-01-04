The global tissue expanders market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005169/en/
Technavio predicts the global tissue expanders market to post a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of reconstruction surgeries. Reconstruction surgeries involving tissue expanders are gaining popularity among individuals, as they provide a natural look. Although the use of tissue expanders is being appreciated for various applications, the use of it in reconstruction surgeries of the breast is the most popular and commonly accepted application. In addition, several companies are making efforts to develop breast implant in various shapes and sizes, which will raise the demand for tissue expanders during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global tissue expanders market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the technology advancement in life sciences as one of the key emerging trends in the global tissue expanders market:
Global tissue expanders market: Technology advancement in life sciences
The field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine is witnessing significant technology advancement to treat the rising number of congenital defects, trauma, and diseases. Tissue expansion is also becoming a popular technique for the reconstruction of many areas of the body. Advanced soft tissue expanders facilitate early closure of surgical or traumatic wounds without complicated plastic surgeries. Thus, the increasing dynamics of tissue expansion, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine is positively impacting the growth of the tissue expanders market.
"Emerging technology advancement like tissue engineering and regenerative medicine offer solutions like permanent replacement implants to support the formation of function tissue-like structures. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine possess capabilities for repairing diseased organs, restoring, maintaining and improving tissue function," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global tissue expanders market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global tissue expanders market by application (breast reconstruction, forehead skin, and scalp reconstruction and face and neck reconstruction) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing number of reconstruction surgeries and the rising number of road accidents and burns.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005169/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com