The global tissue expanders market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio predicts the global tissue expanders market to post a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of reconstruction surgeries. Reconstruction surgeries involving tissue expanders are gaining popularity among individuals, as they provide a natural look. Although the use of tissue expanders is being appreciated for various applications, the use of it in reconstruction surgeries of the breast is the most popular and commonly accepted application. In addition, several companies are making efforts to develop breast implant in various shapes and sizes, which will raise the demand for tissue expanders during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global tissue expanders market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technology advancement in life sciences as one of the key emerging trends in the global tissue expanders market:

Global tissue expanders market: Technology advancement in life sciences

The field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine is witnessing significant technology advancement to treat the rising number of congenital defects, trauma, and diseases. Tissue expansion is also becoming a popular technique for the reconstruction of many areas of the body. Advanced soft tissue expanders facilitate early closure of surgical or traumatic wounds without complicated plastic surgeries. Thus, the increasing dynamics of tissue expansion, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine is positively impacting the growth of the tissue expanders market.

"Emerging technology advancement like tissue engineering and regenerative medicine offer solutions like permanent replacement implants to support the formation of function tissue-like structures. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine possess capabilities for repairing diseased organs, restoring, maintaining and improving tissue function," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global tissue expanders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tissue expanders market by application (breast reconstruction, forehead skin, and scalp reconstruction and face and neck reconstruction) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing number of reconstruction surgeries and the rising number of road accidents and burns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005169/en/

