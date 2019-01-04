The "E-Magic" research project is set to receive over €6.7 million from the EU Horizon project. The aim is to develop new batteries the are more powerful, cheaper and safer than lithium-ion ones; and it could pave the way for the establishment of a competitive battery cell production landscape in Europe.From pv magazine Germany The search for lithium-ion battery alternatives has been ongoing for some time. A new EU research project has now started, which aims to support a breakthrough in magnesium batteries. "Magnesium is a promising material, and one of the most important candidates in our post-lithium ...

