sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,707 Euro		+0,088
+14,22 %
WKN: 928202 ISIN: US74837P1084 Ticker-Symbol: QKL 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,739
0,767
13:54
0,74
0,768
14:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION0,707+14,22 %