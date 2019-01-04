Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 03-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1721.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 1733.39p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1675.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 1687.02p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---