EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 03 January 2019 was 312.0p including estimated current period revenue and 305.0p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 42,687,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 21,821,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







04 January 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58