The global von Willebrand disease treatment market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio predicts the global von Willebrand disease treatment market to post a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in patient assistance programs. Von Willebrand disease (VWD) is the smallest segment of hemophilia, which is one of the rarest hereditary diseases, because of which the severity of the disease is underdiagnosed, requiring awareness in patient assistance programs, and the treatment cost of VWD is also very high. To bridge the gap of poor diagnosis and the high cost of the treatment, various awareness programs and patient assistance programs are being developed by several companies and organizations to help the patients which are driving the market.

This market research report on the global von Willebrand disease treatment market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing awareness of von Willebrand disease as one of the key emerging trends in the global von Willebrand disease treatment market:

Global von Willebrand disease treatment market: Increasing awareness of von Willebrand disease

Von Willebrand disease (VWD) will be present in the affected individual since the time of birth, however, the symptoms do not appear from childhood. The symptoms of von Willebrand disease such as frequent nosebleeds, staining, and extreme bleeding during and after invasive events such as dental extractions and surgical procedures keeps on changing. Since these symptoms are like other bleeding diseases, several companies, government, and non-government organizations are focusing on educating healthcare providers to recognize the symptoms and to be aware of the disease.

"Diagnosing the condition as early as possible significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. Thus, many organizations are focusing on increasing awareness among people about the journey of von Willebrand disease. American Society of Hematology (ASH) takes various initiatives such as establishment of the clinical research training institute in Latin America, implementation of Global research award and visitor training program which help to drive the market growth during the forecast period.," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global von Willebrand disease treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global von Willebrand disease treatment market by product (desmopressin, replacement therapy, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increase in patient assistance programs and the introduction of gene therapy.

