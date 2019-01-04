The global ureteral dilators market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005261/en/

Technavio predicts the global ureteral dilators market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators. The rising prevalence of kidney disease that requires ureteroscopy is expected to contribute to the growth of the global ureteral dilators market. The incidence of renal and ureteric calculi is rising requiring ureteroscopy due to various factors, including the increasing geriatric population, obesity, poor dietary habits and lack of enough fluid intake. These factors are responsible for patient morbidity and are expected to increase the prevalence of diseases that require ureteroscopy procedures, which in turn, will drive the market.

This market research report on the global ureteral dilators market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the technology advancement in optical imaging as one of the key emerging trends in the global ureteral dilators market:

Global ureteral dilators market: Technology advancement in optical imaging

The growing focus on technology advancement is positively influencing the market growth of ureteral dilators. This is mainly to develop treatments for various urological conditions, including kidney stones, urolithiasis, and urinary strictures and to achieve improved and better patient outcomes. Optical imaging is a non-invasive method conducted to obtain high-quality images of tissue in real time for the detection of various urological conditions. Thus, the increasing technological advancement in optical imaging is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

"Optical imaging methods, such as confocal laser endomicroscopy, are used for the detection of bladder cancer. The procedure is conducted to obtain detailed images of the tissue structure to differentiate between benign and malignant tissue. Also, confocal laser endomicroscopy technology and optical coherence tomography offer real-time, high resolution and subsurface tissue characterization," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ureteral dilators market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ureteral dilators market by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of ureteral disorders and growing hospital investments in endoscopy instruments.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005261/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com