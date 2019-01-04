

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Friday provided an update on the number of guests whose passport numbers and payment card numbers were involved in the Starwood reservations database security incident announced by the hotel operator on November 30, 2018.



Marriott said that after working closely with its internal and external forensics and analytics investigation team, it has determined that the total number of guest records involved in this incident is less than the 500 million it had originally estimated.



Marriott has now identified about 383 million records as the upper limit for the total number of guest records that were involved in the incident.



'This does not, however, mean that information about 383 million unique guests was involved, as in many instances, there appear to be multiple records for the same guest,' Marriott said.



The company has concluded with a fair degree of certainty that information for fewer than 383 million unique guests was involved, although it is not able to quantify that lower number because of the nature of the data in the database.



In addition, Marriott noted that number of payment cards and passport numbers involved is a 'relatively small percentage' of the overall total records involved.



Marriott now believes that about 5.25 million unencrypted passport numbers were included in the information accessed by an unauthorized third party. The information accessed also includes approximately 20.3 million encrypted passport numbers.



In addition, Marriott now believes that about 8.6 million encrypted payment cards were involved in the incident. Of that number, about 354,000 payment cards were unexpired as of September 2018.



The company added that there is no evidence that the unauthorized third party accessed the master encryption key needed to decrypt the encrypted passport numbers or either of the components needed to decrypt the encrypted payment card numbers.



On November 30, 2018, Marriott said it believed the data breach involved information about up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property on or before September 10, 2018, although at that point the company had not completed the analytics work to identify duplicative information.



