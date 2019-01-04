Technavio analysts forecast the global transcranial doppler market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005266/en/

Technavio forecasts the global Transcranial doppler market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological advancement is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global transcranial doppler market 2019-2023. Owning to the growing preference of portable systems, vendors are offering portable, lightweight and ergonomic transcranial dopplers which are an example of technological advancement. The device provides complete diagnostic solutions for a modern neurovascular laboratory by measuring blood flow velocity in the brain and detecting stenosis and emboli. Thus, the availability of such a wide range of transcranial doppler system due to technological advancement is likely to contribute to market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global transcranial doppler market is the increasing preference for transcranial doppler in detecting various cerebrovascular diseases.

Global transcranial doppler market: Rising preference for transcranial doppler in detecting various cerebrovascular diseases

Transcranial doppler ultrasound is a diagnostic, non-invasive, rapid test that measures the cerebrovascular diseases and function of the brain. The transcranial doppler ultrasound procedure is gaining prominence among end-users as it is relatively low-priced and used to detect a wide range of cerebrovascular diseases indications. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases that can be detected by transcranial doppler ultrasonography drives the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "As per a CDC report of 2017, approximately 140,000 Americans succumb to cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke each year. The CDC also states that in every four minutes, one person dies and for every 40 seconds, someone or the other has a stroke in the US. Transcranial doppler ultrasound can effectively detect the risk of stroke and micro emboli, thus increasing its adoption rate."

Global transcranial doppler market: Segmentation analysis

The global transcranial doppler market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 42% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing preference for transcranial doppler in detecting various cerebrovascular diseases and growing focus of transcranial doppler in detecting sickle cell disease.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005266/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com