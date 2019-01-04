Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2019) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. ("Osoyoos" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent events.

The Company's submission to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is in the review stage with the CSE - the Company looks forward to the listing of its common shares for trading upon satisfaction of the requirements of the CSE.

Mr. Roger Dent has resigned from the Board due to conflicting business responsibilities - he will continue to assist the Company on an independent consultant basis as required. The board is very appreciative of Mr. Dent's assistance and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Ash to the Board. Michael has extensive industry expertise in the areas of domestic and international sales and distribution, product and brand development, and product packaging. It is expected that the Company will benefit from Michael's extensive network of retail relationships to develop distribution networks for the Company's products.

Mr. Doug Wallis has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Board thanks Doug for his service and wishes him well moving ahead. Doug will remain available as an independent consultant as circumstances require.

Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, CA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer to replace Mr. Wallis. Rakesh has over 25 years of experience as a CFO and a consultant to various public companies in both Canada and USA; the Company welcomes and looks forward to working with him.

The Company's present management team and Board are comprised of:

Gerry Goldberg - CEO, Chairman, director

Rakesh Malhotra - CFO

Tyler Devenyi - Chief Operating Officer

John McMahon - independent director

Michael Ash - independent director

Sara Lee Irwin - independent director

Ernie Eves - independent director

Mr. Gerry Goldberg, CEO, stated, "We are pleased that Osoyoos continues to achieve its goals - we have set a strong course and are confident that in short order we will be in a position to provide better liquidity to market participants by listing on the CSE. We thank our shareholders for the confidence that they have shown; we look forward to a rewarding year."

About Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.

Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. is an early stage public company which will be in the business of producing cannabis extracts from raw cannabis using CO 2 extraction processing technology. The Company will initially operate from a facility located in Oliver, British Columbia once it has received a processing license from Health Canada.

