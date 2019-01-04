There have been changes in the primary dealers group of Latvian government securities: On January 2nd, 2019 upon the cross-border merger, all assets, rights and liabilities, including rights and obligations from primary dealer agreement signed with the Treasury, of Luminor Bank AB have been transferred to Luminor Bank AS (Estonia). From now on all primary dealer agreement's obligations have been transferred and will be performed by Luminor Bank AS (Estonia). Primary dealers are cooperation partners of the Treasury entitled to take part in the domestic bond issues and auctions arranged by the Treasury. They provide liquidity and bid and ask prices on the secondary market for government debt securities, which are an important part of Latvia's central government borrowing. Primary dealers system was established with an aim to develop Latvia's government securities market. Read more about the primary dealer system on the Treasury website: https://www.kase.gov.lv/en/debt-management/government-domestic-securities/primar y-dealers Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.