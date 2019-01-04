

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) on Friday announced three key appointments to strengthen its senior leadership team. The company said that Jeffrey Rutherford, who recently joined the company as interim chief financial officer, will now fill that position on a permanent basis.



In addition, Julian Sparkes has joined the company as senior vice president, chief digital officer, while Hermann Wimmer has joined Diebold Nixdorf as senior vice president, global retail.



Rutherford joined Diebold Nixdorf from Edgewater Technology (EDGW), a technology consulting firm. Prior to Edgewater, he held the CFO position at a number of companies, including Ferro Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, UAP Holding, LESCO and Office Max.



As the Chief Digital Officer, Sparkes will be responsible for simplifying, streamlining and further digitizing Diebold Nixdorf's IT infrastructure to enhance both customer and employee experiences.



Sparkes brings more than 35 years of digital transformation and IT outsourcing experience, as well as a decade in senior leadership positions. He comes to Diebold Nixdorf from PRGX Global, Inc., a leader in big-data analytics.



In leading Diebold Nixdorf's global retail business, Wimmer will be responsible for the company's retail strategy and operations, including business development, customer relationship management and global sales.



Wimmer comes from ForgeRock, a digital identity and access management company, where he served as chief revenue officer. He has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles in the IT and data analytics industries, mostly at NCR Corp. and Teradata Corp.



