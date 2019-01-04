Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

This is a correction to the NAV released at 13:15. The NAV figure of 2.0073 was incorrect, the correct amount is now shown below.





Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)





Fund Name NAV per share (GBP) SEDOL NAVDATE Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited 2.0074 B61ND55 (UK) 04 January 2019



Date: 04 January 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com