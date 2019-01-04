Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 4
This is a correction to the NAV released at 13:15. The NAV figure of 2.0073 was incorrect, the correct amount is now shown below.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
|Fund Name
|NAV per share (GBP)
|SEDOL
|NAVDATE
|Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
|2.0074
|B61ND55 (UK)
|04 January 2019
Date: 04 January 2019
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com