Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2019 | 14:31
PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 4



Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAVDATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.0074B61ND55 (UK)04 January 2019


Date: 04 January 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire