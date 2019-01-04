

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are looking ahead to Federal Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Atlanta this morning. The comments from the Chair might impact the trading. The trade talks between China and U.S. scheduled on January 7-8th is closely watched by the investors.



Employment Situation Report and PMI Service Index are the other major economic announcements.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 266.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 30.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 85.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended lower on Friday. The Dow tumbled 660.02 points or 2.8 percent to 22,686.22, the Nasdaq plunged 202.43 points or 3 percent to 6,463.50 and the S&P 500 slumped 62.14 points or 2.5 percent to 2,447.89.



On the economic front, Employment Situation report for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 180,000, up from 155,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.7 percent.



PMI Services Index for December will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53.4, versus 54.7 in the previous month.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in 'Federal Reserve Chairs: Joint Interview' panel on monetary policy and central banking at the American Economic Association and Allied Social Science Association annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia at 10.15 am ET. The panel will also include former Federal Reserve Chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in a panel on long-run macroeconomic performance at the American Economic Association and Allied Social Science Association annual meeting in Atlanta on Saturday at 10.15 am ET.



EIA Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior week's change was down 48 bcf.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. Chinese stocks were sharply higher, while Japanese shares succumbed to heavy selling.



China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 50.51 points or 2.1 percent to 2,514.87. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up 2.2 percent to 25,626.03.



Slowing growth in China is having an impact on Apple and other American companies, but sales should recover once Washington strikes a trade deal with Beijing, a senior White House adviser said.



On the data front, growth in China's services sector edged higher in December, a private survey showed, helping ease investor concerns over growth. The Caixin/Markit services PMI rose to a six-month high of 53.9 in December from 53.8 in November.



Japanese shares fell sharply in the first trading session of 2019. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 452.81 points or 2.3 percent to finish at 19,561.96 on concerns over the yen's latest ascent. The broader Topix closed 1.5 percent lower at 1,471.16 as local bourses caught up with other global markets after the New Year's break.



Australian markets recouped early losses to finish off their day's lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 14.00 points or 0.3 percent to 5,619.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 17.60 points or 0.3 percent at 5,677.



European shares are trading in the green. CAC 40 of France is adding 62.44 points or 1.37 percent. DAX of Germany is up 189.62 points or 1.82 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 90.60 points or 1.35 percent. Swiss Market Index is increasing 39.56 points or 0.47 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.55 percent.



