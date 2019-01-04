Correction refers to first day of trading and is marked in bold. With effect from January 9, 2019, the redemption shares in Strax AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including January 23, 2019 Instrument: Redemption shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STRAX IL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012040467 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 165819 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.