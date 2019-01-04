The chiller market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in number of data centers. Chillers play a significant role in data centers that include high-density enclosed spaces that generate a significant amount of heat. The high sensitivity of electronic components in such facilities requires humidity, temperature, air movement, and air cleanliness to be kept constant and within specified limits to avoid equipment failure and costly downtime. This is resulting in the adoption of chillers.

This market research report on the chiller market in Europe 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of low GWP refrigerants as one of the key emerging trends in the chiller market in Europe:

Chiller market in Europe: Use of low GWP refrigerants

Regulations on the refrigerants for chillers and HVAC equipment has compelled manufacturers to adopt low-GWP refrigerants for their products. At present, most of the vendors use R-134A as the choice of refrigerant as it has lesser environmental impact, and is safe, reliable, efficient and cost effective.

"Hydrofluorocarbons refrigerants have come under enquiry as governments are focused on combating climate change. By 2030, the European Union F-gas regulation aims at reducing the F-gas emission by two thirds," says an analyst from Technavio for research on engineering tools.

Chiller market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the chiller market in Europe by product (screw chillers, scroll chillers, and centrifugal chillers) and geographical regions (Italy, Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe).

The screw chillers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 35% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Italy led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 14%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

