Italian company Volta (www.volta.ai), a specialist in the development of AI-centric products, will introduce Mookkie, winner of the Innovation Award in the Smart Home category at CES 2019.

"With Mookkie, we have taken one of the simplest and most humble objects in our homes and reinvented it by deploying the latest in artificial intelligence technologies," said Silvio Revelli, CEO of Volta. "This is what we do every day at Volta with multiple objects and processes. In this case, the result is a fully-interactive pet feeder, which visually recognizes each individual cat or dog and places their prepared food at each pet's disposal."

The advantages not only focus on safety while ensuring access to food for each pet; but it also guarantees freshness and food conservation. "The bowl can be connected to a dedicated smartphone application to record pet usage and monitor the amount of food present, while also alerting the owner to the need to resupply," Revelli said.

As a company, Volta essentially rethinks and redesigns existing products and processes from the ground up, taking into account the wonderful new "ingredient" of Artificial Intelligence. "Mookkie offers a prime example of how it is possible to re-invent practically every object we know even the simplest by placing artificial intelligence at the heart of product design and engineering," Revelli said.

Through a wide-angle camera that deploys logic similar to the "face-unlock" feature of modern smartphones, Mookkie records images of the animal for which food is intended, then deploys the trillion operations per second necessary for visual recognition, allowing the product to visually identify the presence of the pet and activate a door opening to allow access to food.

Mookkie was designed with two users in mind: the pet and its owner. The food storage bowl is easy to remove and efficiently repositions itself thanks to a magnetic interface. The bowl's shape is highly ergonomic, reachable from every point and thus accessible by every type of animal. Mookkie also provides notifications and short video clips through the dedicated smartphone app, with an interface that allows for a two-way flow of information. Mookkie's technology is patented and the design registered.

Working in collaboration with the Pet Electronics Company of New York, Volta plans to introduce Mookkie in September at an initial price of $189. Mookkie will be available for purchase at major e-commerce sites or through www.mookkie.com.

Volta will present Mookkie along with their full lineup of products at CES from Booth #27024 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Volta will also participate in CES Unveiled at the Mandalay Bay on Sunday night, January 6, with the product on display throughout the show in the Venetian Casino, Ballroom E F alongside other CES Innovation Award winning products.

