The global cotton ginning machines market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cotton ginning machines market from 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the new uses of cotton gin byproducts. After ginning of cotton, certain byproducts such as cottonseed, linters, and burrs are leftover. These byproducts are used for various other purposes, which help cotton gins earn additional revenue, apart from being used as compost and hydromulch for landfilling and cattle feed. For instance, cotton burrs are used in the preparation of packaging materials.

This market research report on the global cotton ginning machines market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the storage of seed cotton in polythene wrappings as one of the key emerging trends in the global cotton ginning machines market:

Global cotton ginning machines market: Storage of seed cotton in polythene wrappings

In developing countries, seed cotton used to be stored in gunny bags, and in some countries, it is still stored in these bags. Even though these bags are cheap, however, they allow moisture to seep into the seed cotton, which requires additional processes before ginning, and thus, it reduces the quality of seed cotton. In developed countries, the use of cotton harvesters from international vendors has enhanced the storage conditions of cotton.

"The harvesters have an attachment, which automatically stores the cotton into bales in cylindrical or cuboidal shapes covered with a polythene film. Along with being helpful in convenient storage and transportation of cotton, these attachments also prevent moisture from seeping into the bales. The cotton gins have lesser expenditure and can become more profitable, as the harvested cotton requires less pre-processing before ginning," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global cotton ginning machines market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cotton ginning machines market by technology (saw ginning and roller ginning) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The saw ginning segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 58% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 58%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

