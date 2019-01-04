Technavio analysts forecast the global live cell imaging market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Technological advancement is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global live cell imaging market 2019-2023. Technological advancement, including an automated technique for imaging, are positively impacting the growth of the market of live cell imaging. Recent technological advancement in microscopy techniques such as fluorescence light microscopy, including super-resolution and photoactivation and confocal microscopy are increasing the applications of live cell imaging in different fields, including drug discovery and developmental biology.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global live cell imaging market is the increasing incidence of cancer:

Global live cell imaging market: Increasing incidence of cancer

In recent years, the prevalence of cancer has been increasing, thus leading to higher mortality rates worldwide. The increasing prevalence of cancer is encouraging researchers, scientists, and biologists, who are conducting extensive research using advanced and efficient molecular diagnostic techniques such as live cell imaging, to study the biology of cancer. Also, cancer researchers are using live cell imaging to track individual tumor cells in their native environment to study the activities of cancer cells and other cells surrounding the tumor. Thus, the live cell imaging market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years because of the increasing prevalence of cancer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "CDC says, in 2015, 218,527 new cases of lung and bronchus cancer were reported in the US, and 153,718 people died of lung and bronchus cancer in the same year. By 2020, the number of new cases of cancers in the US is expected to increase to 2 million a year. Thus, live cell imaging will widely be used since it's a unique tool for cancer research."

Global live cell imaging market: Segmentation analysis

The global live cell imaging market research report provides market segmentation by product (equipment, consumables, and software) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 37% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer and rising R&D activities, collaborations and acquisitions.

