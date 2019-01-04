The global energy storage market in telecommunication industry is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in mobile subscriptions. Globally, mobile subscriptions continue to rise rapidly, which has presented a huge growth opportunity for the telecommunication industry. The rising uptake of mobile phones and smartphones in Asia due to declining cost of mobile devices has led to the proliferation of these devices. This has resulted in telecom operators focusing on expanding their network presence to cater to the growing target audience.

This market research report on the global energy storage market in telecommunication industry 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of interactive kiosks for the physically challenged population as one of the key emerging trends in the global energy storage market in telecommunication industry:

Global energy storage market in telecommunication industry: Advent of IoT

IoT is expected to drive the future growth of the telecom ecosystem. loT is an ecosystem of connected machines or physical objects connected to the Internet. These devices are allocated an Internet Protocol address and have built-in sensors designed to gather and transmit data over the network continuously. IoT devices function on various connectivity technologies including, Bluetooth, low-power wide area network, and cellular.

"Connectivity technologies are still improving, as they need to find the right balance between power consumption, bandwidth usage, and range. Several new connectivity technologies are being introduced, which are specifically designed to address the needs of loT devices such as narrowband IoT and long-term evolution for machines," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global energy storage market in telecommunication industry: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global energy storage market in telecommunication industry by product (battery and fuel cell) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The battery segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 90% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 50%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

