SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest logistics and supply chain management study for a food and beverage industry firm

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005310/en/

Logistics and supply chain management study for a food and beverage industry firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global food supply chain is one of the most complex, yet important logistics programs faced by companies in the food and beverage industry. Manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are continuously being pressured from multiple sides of the value chain. The continuous shift in the balance of power within the industry from manufacturers to retailers escalates this pressure even more. Moreover, logistics and supply chain management are a critical concern for companies as they are strictly monitored by governmental bodies to ensure that they do not pose any kind of health or food safety risk for customers and expose their businesses to a large amount of fines if they do so. The outdated supply chain management systems are also posing safety concerns as they can lead to inventory losses.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Companies operating in the food and beverage industry are asset-intensive and face both low margins and high demand variability along with various internal and external pressures. This makes global supply chain management a necessity for businesses to address logistics and supply chain management needs."

The Business ProblemA leading food and beverage industry manufacturer that generates an annual income of over USD 20 billion wanted to have better control over their inventory. They needed effective logistics and supply chain management solutions to keep their food supply fresh and safe for consumers. They were also witnessing a few major problems such as costly risks from waste, improper storage, and product outages that were hampering their growth in the food and beverage market. The rising need to satisfy market demand, optimize production and manufacturing plans, reduce distribution costs, and reduce lead times compelled the food and beverage industry client to leverage SpendEdge's logistics and supply chain management solutions to enhance supply chain operations.

The rising demand to increase operational efficiency, performance, resilience, and global supply chain management is forcing companies to leverage logistics and supply chain management solutions. To know how to monitor strategic supply chain strategies successfully, Talk to our experts

The Solution OfferedThe procurement experts at SpendEdge provided logistics and supply chain management solutions that helped the food and beverage industry firm to scale up their business. They were able to onboard new suppliers, manage compliance with regulations, inspection, and control requirements through multiple supply-chain tiers. They availed vital information regarding their operational structure through our logistics and supply chain management solutions and streamlined it according to the current market needs. With our solutions, they improved their transportation and inventory planning, increased transportation management efficiency, and accurately tracked just-in-time delivery metrics. This created market net value for the food and beverage industry firm and reduced the delivery time from the warehouse to customers by 50%.

Want to identify problems and disruptions occurring in the global supply chain management and optimize the inventory accordingly? Request a free proposal to know how our logistics and supply chain management solutions can help you measure the performance globally for the food and beverage industry.

SpendEdge's logistics and supply chain management solutions helped the client to

Reduce delivery time from the warehouse to customers by 50%.

Analyze the potential vulnerabilities and risks in the supply chain.

Tracking just-in-time delivery metrics by analyzing shipping schedules is crucial for food and beverage industry firms to increase transportation management efficiency. Request a free demo and see how our solutions can help you deal with sourcing and procurement solutions.

SpendEdge's global supply chain management solutions offered predictive insights on

Improving transportation and inventory planning.

Enhancing transportation management efficiency.

Read the complete article to know more: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/supply-chain-management-beverage-industry

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005310/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us