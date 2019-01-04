Technavio analysts forecast the global 3D printing medical devices market to grow at a CAGR of more than 23 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005317/en/

Technavio forecasts the global 3D printing medical devices market to grow at a CAGR of more than 23% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Emerging technological advancement and its applications of 3D printing in the medical devices is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global 3D printing medical devices market 2019-2023. The technological advancement has helped in improving the printer production speed significantly which have been taking place in the 3D printing medical devices market recently, because of which, the volume capabilities of 3D systems are also expected to increase. The 3D printing medical devices at higher precision and efficiency than competitive systems can be produced by the end-users using such technological advancements. There is also an increasing focus on R&D for the development of new combinations of 3D printing medical devices and making improvements to existing devices. Such technological advancements are increasing the adoption of 3D printing medical devices, thereby driving the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global 3D printing medical devices market is the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals:

Global 3D printing medical devices market: Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals

For various clinical and research purposes, medical professionals are increasingly adopting 3D printing technology. With 3D virtual pre-surgical planning, the positioning of the implant is done within a stable reference frame, linked to the entire scapula, using reliable landmarks that are no subjected to the case and specific wear patterns. Also, 3D printing technology is used in 3D printed anatomical models which are then used as training tools as they help clinicians to practice on the exact replica of the patient's organ or body part, improving their rate of success.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Pre-surgical planning of certain procedures such as shoulder arthroplasty can be performed much more effectively using 3D images than 2D images and complex spinal deformities can also be studied better using a 3D anatomical model. Also, in radiology, 3D anatomic models are useful for explaining imaging findings, such as breast calcifications or fetal anomalies, which is difficult for many patients to conceptualize."

Global 3D printing medical devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global 3D printing medical devices market research report provides market segmentation by the application (orthopedic and spinal, dental, hearing aids and other applications) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices and rising adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com