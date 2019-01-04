Experience the Connected Future With Tata Elxsi at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi, the global design & technology services company and part of the $100+ billion Tata group, will showcase autonomous, digital and intelligent solutions for smarter living and safer transportation at CES 2019, Booth #815, Tech East, Westgate from 8th to 11thJanuary 2019.

For the Automotive industry, Tata Elxsi brings together technologies that accelerate development, testing and integration of connected, autonomous and electric cars. Watch product demonstrations of the Autonamai platform for Autonomous Driving (AD), that offers middleware for Driver monitoring, V2X communications and Virtual Drive Emulator for testing AD and ADAS applications.

Tata Elxsi enables digital transformation for Broadcast & Communication Operators, with OTT (Over-the-Top) services, Android TV and Cognitive Video applications. Experience FalconEye, the most effective test and automation product suite that ensures superior customer engagement for broadcast and streaming media providers.

Meet our experts and discuss frameworks for creating the Smart Appliances, Digital Kitchens and futuristic applications for Smart Homes.

Join us at Booth #815 to unlock new revenue streams with insights into the connected future driven by IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi provides technology consulting, new product design, development, and testing services. Tata Elxsi also provides solutions and services for emerging technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data Analytics, Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

