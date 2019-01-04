The "Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market by Offerings, Product, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author predicts the aggregated revenue of global home automation systems market will reach $68.1 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of Do-It-Yourself automated devices in global households.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of offerings, product, technology, and region.
Based on offerings:
- Hardware
- Service
On basis of product type:
- Climate and Temperature Control
- Security and Access Control
- Entertainment Control
- Lighting Control
- Smart Hub
- Other Controls
On basis of technology:
- Wireless Communication Technologies
- Network Technologies
- Other Protocols and Standards
Geographically:
- APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product and technology over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offerings
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
Companies Profiled
- Belkin International Inc.
- Icontrol Networks Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- iSmartAlarm
- Lowe's Iris
- Nest Labs Inc.
- Nortek Inc.
- Smartlabs Inc.
- Smartthings Inc.
- Vera Control Ltd.
- Wink
